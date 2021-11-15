Why Tyrone Williams will be a 'great addition' for Chesterfield after move from Solihull Moors
New signing Tyrone Williams ‘ticks all the boxes’, says boss James Rowe.
The 27-year-old signed for an undisclosed fee from National League rivals Solihull Moors last week and made his debut against Weymouth on Saturday.
The versatile defender, who can play right-back and centre-half, made a solid start to life at Town as he helped the team record a clean sheet and go top of the table.
Williams has been playing regularly for play-off chasing Solihull this season and was voted their player of the year in the last campaign.
“I have seen a lot of him and he will be a great addition for us with his athleticism and know-how,” Rowe said.
“He is a great age and brings experience.
"He is at his peak age and we have brought the average age down to about 27 and he fits into that mould.
“He brings a will to win and that ticks the boxes on the culture we are trying to build."
Williams came straight into the starting line-up against the Terras ahead of Fraser Kerr, who had started the previous 12 games in a row.
But Rowe had no doubts about putting Williams, who could face his former club this Saturday, into the mix.
“He has played over a hundred games at this level now, that is why he came straight in, I can trust him,” Rowe explained.
“It is probably the only position where I did not have two players within the budget so it is pleasing that we have managed to secure Tyrone.
“We will have a lot of competition for places when everyone is back.”