The 27-year-old signed for an undisclosed fee from National League rivals Solihull Moors last week and made his debut against Weymouth on Saturday.

The versatile defender, who can play right-back and centre-half, made a solid start to life at Town as he helped the team record a clean sheet and go top of the table.

Williams has been playing regularly for play-off chasing Solihull this season and was voted their player of the year in the last campaign.

“I have seen a lot of him and he will be a great addition for us with his athleticism and know-how,” Rowe said.

“He is a great age and brings experience.

"He is at his peak age and we have brought the average age down to about 27 and he fits into that mould.

“He brings a will to win and that ticks the boxes on the culture we are trying to build."

Williams came straight into the starting line-up against the Terras ahead of Fraser Kerr, who had started the previous 12 games in a row.

But Rowe had no doubts about putting Williams, who could face his former club this Saturday, into the mix.

“He has played over a hundred games at this level now, that is why he came straight in, I can trust him,” Rowe explained.

“It is probably the only position where I did not have two players within the budget so it is pleasing that we have managed to secure Tyrone.