Rotherham United manager Steve Evans.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans said ‘justice was done’ after his side beat Chesterfield on penalties in the EFL Trophy after a goalless draw in 90 minutes.

The Spireites and the League One Millers could not be separated in normal time at the SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday night before the Millers won 4-3 on penalties to progress into the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy. Kane Drummond saw his spot-kick saved and Darren Oldaker, who apologised afterwards, blazed over.

Evans felt it was the right outcome after believing they should have been awarded a penalty for handball against Branden Horton, which looked like a strong shout.

"We think we should have a penalty right on half-time.” Evans told BBC Radio Sheffield. “I think the guy (Horton) has almost caught it and put it up his jumper. The referee didn’t see it and I said to him at the end that justice was done that a penalty wins it for us because it should have been a penalty that won for us in normal time.”

Chesterfield showed no signs of rustiness after two weeks without a game and played soem good football, but Rotherham had the better chances, particularly in the second-half, but the Spireites defended resolutely.

Evans continued: “These competitions, when you get to the knockouts, are about getting through. To come to Chesterfield, a club like this, with a manager like this and good players like this, to make seven changes from our point of view, with some big players sat beside us and above us, to do that and be in the game and I think possibly over the 90 minutes we deserved to win it. I am pleased with the back four, they were exceptional, I think we hardly gave them a sniff.”

He added: "We made the big chances but we never took them. On the counter-attack our final product, particularly in the first-half, was not where it should be. Cohen (Bramall) put three balls in and it should have been three goals. We needed our movement to be crisper and sharper.”