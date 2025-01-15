Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield are out of the EFL Trophy after losing 4-3 on penalties to League One Rotherham United after a goalless draw in 90 minutes.

Kane Drummond’s spot-kick was saved and Darren Oldaker struck his over as the Millers advanced to the quarter-finals following an entertaining and highly-fought cup tie. Despite exiting the competition, there are lots of positives for the Spireites to take.

Town were the better team in the first-half but the Millers had some good chances in the second 45, with some wasteful finishing and great last-ditch defending stopping them from taking the lead, but they scored four of their five penalties to progress.

There were two big-names missing for Chesterfield with Dilan Markanday and James Berry not involved in the squad. There have been rumours that Markanday will be recalled by Blackburn Rovers and loaned out elsewhere, while Blackpool had a bid rejected for Berry last week. Bim Pepple was handed his debut after signing on loan from Luton Town, while fellow new arrival Jonai Donacien was named on the bench, and he made his debut in the final 20 minutes. Ash Palmer was involved for the first time this season after a long lay-off.

Bim Pepple in action.

Rotherham, who are mid-table in League One but have improved recently, going four unbeaten before this one, made seven changes from their win against Bolton at the weekend, with former Spireites Cameron Dawson and Zak Jules starting for the visitors.

There were no signs of any rustiness after two weeks off for Chesterfield as they played the better football in the first-half, with Pepple and Dobra both going close. Pepple impressed with his hold-up play and he was denied by Dawson from close-range. The excellent Dobra constantly drove at the Millers and he glided past three players before his effort drifted just wide of the far post before half-time. It would have been a goal of the season contender.

Rotherham’s best moments came through Cohen Bramall down the left, who delivered three teasing crosses. Ryan Boot made a stunning save from Jordan Hugill but the offside flag was up anyway. And during five minutes of added-time the visitors had a good shout for a penalty for handball against Branden Horton but referee Scott Oldham was unmoved. Earlier, Rotherham’s assistant manager, Paul Raynor, had been booked for dissent, and that decision annoyed the away bench further.

Jonson Clarke-Harris had a big opportunity to give Rotherham the lead early in the second-half but Jamie Grimes threw himself at the ball to make a superb block. Moments later, Grimes again made an important interception to cut-out a dangerous cross from Andre Green.

The Millers had two more good chances just after the hour-mark, with Green heading over from Reece James’ cross and then Hugill lifting over from the lively Bramall’s delivery.

Rotherham were on top with 25 minutes to go and only some brilliant last-ditch defending from Grimes again and then Horton stopped the visitors from going in front.

As for Chesterfield, they had lots of neat and tidy play, and had got into some good positions, but they were lacking a killer pass or cross in the final third.

Donacien came on for his Town debut in the final 20 minutes, as Rotherham still threatened from crosses, this time Boot claiming from substitute Shaun McWilliams.

Fellow substitute Sam Nombe tested Boot again in six minutes of added time but neither side could find the breakthrough and it went to penalties. Drummond saw his saved by Dawson and Oldaker fired over as the visitors took the bragging rights.

Chesterfield: Boot; Sheckleford (Donacien, 73), Naylor, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker; Hobson (Banks, 73), Mandeville (Akinola, 85), Dobra, Colclough (Drummond, 59); Pepple (Cook, 85).

Unused subs: Thompson, Palmer.