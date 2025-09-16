Why promotion-winning Chesterfield defender was left out of 22-man EFL squad

Ryheem Sheckleford.

Ryheem Sheckleford could still play a part for Chesterfield this season.

The right-back, who won the National League with the club, has been left out of the Spireites’ 22-man squad submitted to the English Football League despite there being four vacant spots available. That means the 28-year-old cannot play unless the Blues submit an application to register him should they have any injury problems.

Sheckleford, who came through the ranks at Fulham, signed from Maidenhead United on a free transfer three years ago but injuries have limited him to just over 50 appearances in all competitions. His only outing so far in this campaign was in the 7-1 defeat to Crewe in the EFL Trophy.

Chesterfield have two other right-backs on the books in Vontae Daley-Campbell, who has started every league game so far, and on-loan Fulham man Devan Tanton, who is back available from injury and has impressed off the bench recently.

On Sheckleford, first team coach Gary Roberts said: “In his position at the minute there are a couple of players who are ahead of him. We have still got four slots available so if anything changes he will be added to it. But at the minute we have Vontae Daley-Campbell who is playing really well and Devan Tanton who has just come back and at the minute they are just ahead of him in the pecking order.”

Sheckleford made 17 appearances last season and the same number in the National League title-winning year. Unfortunately for him he has struggled with recurring calf problems. But should anything happen to either Daley-Campbell or Tanton then he could be recalled and given another chance to stamp his mark on the team.

“It is tough,” Roberts told the DT when asked about leaving him out of the 22-man squad. “He is with us every day. Nothing changes. He is still in the plans. If a position comes up he will go straight into the team. He has never really let us down. He has had a couple of injuries over the years which has stopped his progression really with us. But he is still in the building, he is still working hard every day and if the position comes up we would not think twice about putting Ryheem back in the team.”