Why new Chesterfield signing Matt Tootle was keen to link-up with Spireites boss John Sheridan again

New Chesterfield signing Matt Tootle says the opportunity to link-up with boss John Sheridan again was a big factor in him joining the Spireites.

The defender has signed from rivals Notts County on a season loan.

John Sheridan was a big factor in Matt Tootle joining the Spireites on loan from Notts County. Picture Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD.

The 29-year-old, who can play in both full-back positions and in central midfield, started Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw at Aldershot on Saturday.

Sheridan signed Tootle for County when he was Magpies boss in 2016 and Tootle was keen to work with him again.

"His standards are so high that it really challenges you to be the best you can be,” Tootle said.

"He just loves football and the way he wants his teams to play is attractive to me because that is how I have been brought up.

"He likes good, technical footballers and I would like to think myself as one of them.

"The way he wants to play and the level he expects is good for me because I need to be pushed to my limits, I have to be getting on my toes and I always want to impress whoever the manager is.”

Tootle has been limited to just two substitute appearances under County manager Neal Ardley this season

The former Crewe Alexandra and Shrewsbury Town man was named County’s Player of the Year in the 2017/18 season but struggled with injuries last season as the Meadow Lane club dropped out of the Football League.

Tootle said: "It has been hard because I have never really not played in my full career.

“I have never been left out and told that I was not needed ever so it is a bit of a shock to the system really.

"I struggled with injuries last season and did not really play much so I was looking forward to working hard and helping Notts County get up so it was hard for me in the summer getting told I was not wanted and I did not really accept it until about a month ago that I really was not going to get anymore minutes.”

He added: "I am looking forward to getting some game time and showing the form that I had 18 months ago."