John Sheridan urges Chesterfield to believe in themselves more after 2-2 draw at Aldershot

John Sheridan has urged his Chesterfield players to have more self belief after today’s 2-2 draw at Aldershot.

Tom Denton headed a stoppage time equaliser to rescue a draw for the Spireites, who remain in the National League relegation zone

“We probably should have believed in ourselves a little bit more,” Sheridan said.



“We have to have the belief that we are better than we think we are.



“I think first-half was a good performance. It was a shame to go in level and then to concede in the second-half.



“I thought we were very comfortable.



“It was a battle at the end but we got a point.



“You’ve got to fight and it’s positive that we’ve come back twice.



“But we should be doing a lot better.”



Sheridan was disappointed with the way Laurence Maguire conceded the penalty to give the hosts the lead.

And he is frustrated with the way his players continue making the same mistakes.



He added: “We did what we’ve done many times before, we switched off again for the penalty.



“We just make the game look difficult and put ourselves in vulnerable positions on the football pitch.



“It’s frustrating as a manager watching.



“We just stopped doing the things which affect the game in our favour.



“We start panicking, switch off and make wrong decisions too many sides.



“Fortunately we got the break and scored at the end.



“We keep conceding poor goals and make life very difficult for us.”



Defender Anthony Gerrard returned to the fold today after recovering from injury.



And Sheridan stressed the centre-back is the best player at the club - despite being overweight.

“Anthony Gerrard is our best player, he’s our best player,”Sheridan said.



“He reads the game, he heads the ball properly and kicks the ball properly.



“He’ll get done because he’s a stone overweight but for me he’s the best player on the pitch.



“He plays with his head more than anyone else in the team.



“He’s going to get outrun and people will look at his shape and take him on.”