Tom Denton's dramatic late equaliser rescues draw for Chesterfield at Aldershot

Tom Denton came off the bench to score a dramatic 94th minute equaliser to salvage a point for Chesterfield at Aldershot.

Ethan Chislett’s penalty gave the hosts the lead in first-half stoppage time, but Scott Boden levelled five minutes after the break for his ninth of the season.

Jack Powell put Aldershot back in front with 20 minutes remaining but Denton bagged his third goal of the campaign to grab a share of the spoils at the Recreation Ground.

The late draw means the Spireites avoid four consecutive league defeats but stay in the relegation zone and are now two points from safety.

John Sheridan made four changes from the side which were beaten 5-1 at home to Hartlepool last time out with Notts County loanee Matt Tootle making his debut, while Anthony Gerrard made his first start in the league in two months. David Buchanan and Curtis Weston also came in.

Tootle, who signed on a season loan from County yesterday, saw his early long-range effort easily held by Aldershot stopper Mitchell Walker.

Two minutes later Gevaro Nepomuneco came close to giving Chesterfield the lead when his curling effort flew wide.

The home side took the lead when Mohamed Bettamer was brought down inside the box and Chislett sent Luke Coddington the wrong way on the stroke of half-time.

The Spirietes hit back five minutes after the break when Boden got on the end of Gerrard’s header and flicked the ball home to level the score.

Sheridan immediately brought on Denton after equalising and it was to later pay off.

Just before the hour Nepomuneco nodded over the bar, before Bettamer headed over down the other end.

But Town suffered a setback with 20 minutes left as Powell powered past Coddington.

Chesterfield came close to equalising for a second time when Denton’s header was cleared off the line by Lewis Kinsella.

With the clock ticking down and Chesterfield heading for a fourth consecutive league defeat and second bottom of the division, Denton headed home Weston’s cross deep into stoppage-time.

Chesterfield: Coddington, Tootle (McGlashan, 80), Evans, Buchanan (Mandeville, 80), Maguire, Gerrard, Sheridan, Weston, Shaw (Denton, 50), Nepomuceno, Boden.

Unused subs: Jalal, Rowley.

Attendance: 1637 (94)