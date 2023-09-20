News you can trust since 1855
Why midfielder was selected to start over others in win against Halifax

Midfielder Darren Oldaker started in the win against Halifax because of his ‘creative mindset’, said coach Danny Webb.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST
With Michael Jacobs suspended, some fans wondered whether James Berry or Jeff King might start, but it was Oldaker who got the nod in the end.

Berry had been the favourite to come in after his impressive displays off the bench, while others suggested King may come back in at right-back and Liam Mandeville would return to his position further forward.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “Darren is a very creative player. We just thought we would play him a little bit further up and see what happens. I think he was a bit frustrated with himself but I thought he put in a good shift and helped us get the win.”

Darren Oldaker in action against Halifax. Picture: Tina Jenner.Darren Oldaker in action against Halifax. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Darren Oldaker in action against Halifax. Picture: Tina Jenner.
On why it was Oldaker over Berry or King, Webb told the DT: “I think it was to look for someone to play really as a like-for-like for Jacobs. The back four is in-tact at the minute after that clean sheet (against Ebbsfleet) especially. I think Oldaker, even though he is a deeper player than Jacobs, has got that same creative mindset as Michael so that was the thinking behind that.

“Obviously James Berry is much more of an out-and-out wideman and it is working at the minute with Dobs and Coco in the same team… you throw Berry in that and it changes the dynamics a little bit, potentially, tonight - that is how we thought about it.”

When asked if he thought it worked, Webb replied: “I think it worked because we won, but you can’t put everyone on the pitch and go ‘everyone is going to be a 10 out of 10’.

“Going forward every game will be taken on its merit. DJ put in a good shift and helped us get the win.”

Chesterfield remain three points clear at the top of the league and next face Wealdstone at home on Saturday.

'Man of the match' - Chesterfield player ratings in dramatic win against Halifax

