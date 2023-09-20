Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Michael Jacobs suspended, some fans wondered whether James Berry or Jeff King might start, but it was Oldaker who got the nod in the end.

Berry had been the favourite to come in after his impressive displays off the bench, while others suggested King may come back in at right-back and Liam Mandeville would return to his position further forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “Darren is a very creative player. We just thought we would play him a little bit further up and see what happens. I think he was a bit frustrated with himself but I thought he put in a good shift and helped us get the win.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Oldaker in action against Halifax. Picture: Tina Jenner.

On why it was Oldaker over Berry or King, Webb told the DT: “I think it was to look for someone to play really as a like-for-like for Jacobs. The back four is in-tact at the minute after that clean sheet (against Ebbsfleet) especially. I think Oldaker, even though he is a deeper player than Jacobs, has got that same creative mindset as Michael so that was the thinking behind that.

“Obviously James Berry is much more of an out-and-out wideman and it is working at the minute with Dobs and Coco in the same team… you throw Berry in that and it changes the dynamics a little bit, potentially, tonight - that is how we thought about it.”

When asked if he thought it worked, Webb replied: “I think it worked because we won, but you can’t put everyone on the pitch and go ‘everyone is going to be a 10 out of 10’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going forward every game will be taken on its merit. DJ put in a good shift and helped us get the win.”