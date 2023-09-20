Joe Quigley’s 91st minute goal handed Chesterfield a fifth straight win as they beat Halifax 3-2 in a controversial encounter on Tuesday night.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 6
He wasn't at fault for either of Halifax's two goals and he was unlucky not to save Summerfield's penalty, which he got fingertips to. Didn't have much else to do in terms of saves apart from Golden's strike from distance in the second-half. His distribution was good and he played it out from the back well. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Liam Mandeville 8
My man of the match. Got two more assists, creating the first goal for Grigg with a low cross and then Williams headed in his free-kick delivery. He also came close to getting on the scoresheet himself but Johnson made a smart save to keep out his curling effort. Played at right-back/wing-back again but that didn't stop him being a big threat. He looked after the ball really well. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 7
Leapt like a salmon to head in Mandeville's free-kick to make it 2-0, his second goal of the season. He also played a part in the build-up to the first goal with a smart forward pass. The centre-back also came close to grabbing his second goal of the game from another set-piece at 2-2, but he headed it just wide. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
He was good for the most part but he will be disappointed with his part in Halifax's first goal when his attempted clearance went straight to Alli and he ran through and scored. Perhaps a suspicion of handball about it, though. His 'goal' was not given despite it crossing the line, which would have made it 3-1, but thankfully it didn't matter in the end. Photo: Tina Jenner