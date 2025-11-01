Ryan Stirk was not involved in the squad against Stevenage.

The reasons why two important Chesterfield players were not involved in the 1-0 FA Cup upset against League One Stevenage has been explained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites prrogressed to the second round of the competition thanks to a second-half penalty from Lee Bonis after Dilan Markanday was tripped in the box. That was Town’s first penalty that they had been awarded in 13 months and it was enough to overcome a team who are fourth in League One and who were unbeaten at home.

The Blues named a strong line-up but they were without two key players in Ryan Stirk and Will Grigg at the Lamex Stadium. Stirk has been one of the first names on the team-sheet this season since signing in the summer, while Grigg returned from a groin injury to come off the bench against Tranmere Rovers a week ago so his absence was a surprise. With Armando Dobra ruled out for two to three months with a hamstring injury, Chesterfield could do without losing anyone else to long-term issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Stirk, first-team coach Gary Roberts said: “He has got a little issue with his quad. We will find out more on Monday-Tuesday when it settles down, how bad it is. He has been a fantastic signing up to now. He has been amazing. Hopefully it is not too bad.”

And on Grigg, Roberts explained: “We are just being a bit careful with Will. He is still progressing with that injury, we just did not want to risk it too much, especially in the cup. He has got a week now to be ready for Accrington.”

Bonis netted the winner from the spot on the hour-mark after Markanday was tripped in the box. It was an action-packed game with Stevenage having two penalty appeals rejected, a header cleared off the line from James Berry and with Zach Hemming making a brilliant save in the last seconds. But Town had one cleared off the line themselves, a goal ruled out for offside and chances on the break in the second 45.

The topic of penalties, or lack of, has been a talking point recently in the Chesterfield camp so it was ironic that the winner came from one on Saturday. Roberts laughed: “It had to be, didn’t it! We had to get one one day and I have to say it was a stonewall penalty. I think everyone was nervous because we have not had one for so long. Lee Bonis was one of the coolest guys in the ground. It meant a lot to him. His performances have merited a goal. I am over the moon for him. He needed a goal and he deserved one for his work-rate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the performance and win overall, Roberts added: “You have to ride your luck a bit, we had a couple of scary moments, but I thought we caused them enough problems to edge the game, in my opinion. We knew we could hit them on transition and we got a couple of breakaways where we could have put them to bed. But we didn’t deserve to blow Stevenage away but I thought we deserved to win the game.”