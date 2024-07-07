Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ollie Banks missed Chesterfield’s first pre-season outing due to injury.

The midfielder was sidelined with a slightly sore groin but will return to training on Monday, assistant manager Danny Webb confirmed after the Spireites’ 0-0 draw against Matlock Town on Saturday.

The Blues, as you would expect, dominated proceedings but couldn’t find a way past a stubborn Matlock defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield recorded a handsome victory against the same opponent last year but they won’t be overthinking the goalless draw this time around.

Ollie Banks.

Webb said: “We won 9-0 last year and it was pretty much the same perspective from us as staff now in terms of we have come out of it with no injuries, a bit more fitness in the tank and a good day out for the supporters.

"There are things that we will take from the game and look to build-on for our next pre-season game because Forest at home will certainly be a different kettle of fish.

"It is disappointing to lose, loads to take from it, I thought the boys worked their socks off, Matlock had a low block for the whole game and fair play to them because we couldn’t break it down. But it is very early days for both teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will read nothing into the result on a great scale today but it is disappointing to be leaving here without a victory because everyone plays football to win games.”

One player who came out of the match with a lot of credit was academy prospect Liam Jessop, who was a shining light down the right wing after coming on at half-time.