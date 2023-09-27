Why Chesterfield midfielder is suspended for Maidenhead United clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season against Rochdale on Tuesday night which means he will be banned for the trip to Maidenhead United on Saturday.
Jones was booked for dissent late on at the Crown Oil Arena in the Spireites’ 2-1 win.
A suspension seemed inevitable because he would have had to get to the 19th match of the season without receiving another yellow to avoid the ban.
Jones was not in the starting line-up at the start of the campaign but since his return the Blues have won seven successive games.
"It is a shame but we have some other excellent players to come in,” coach Danny Webb said.
Tom Naylor, Armando Dobra, Ryan Colclough and Tyrone Williams are on three yellows each and are next at risk of a suspension.