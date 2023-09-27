News you can trust since 1855
Why Chesterfield midfielder is suspended for Maidenhead United clash

Mike Jones will be suspended for Chesterfield’s next match.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST
The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season against Rochdale on Tuesday night which means he will be banned for the trip to Maidenhead United on Saturday.

Jones was booked for dissent late on at the Crown Oil Arena in the Spireites’ 2-1 win.

A suspension seemed inevitable because he would have had to get to the 19th match of the season without receiving another yellow to avoid the ban.

Mike Jones. Picture: Tina Jenner.Mike Jones. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Mike Jones. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Jones was not in the starting line-up at the start of the campaign but since his return the Blues have won seven successive games.

"It is a shame but we have some other excellent players to come in,” coach Danny Webb said.

Tom Naylor, Armando Dobra, Ryan Colclough and Tyrone Williams are on three yellows each and are next at risk of a suspension.

