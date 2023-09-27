Why Joe Quigley started against Rochdale instead of Will Grigg

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Naylor, Ryan Colclough and Armando Dobra all came in after either being suspended or rested against Halifax at the weekend. Everyone had predicted the trio to return and they did.

But there was also a fourth change, and that came up front with Joe Quigley replacing Will Grigg. It was just Quigley’s second start of the season, his other one coming in the only defeat of the season at Altrincham.

It proved to be a smart move because Quigley put in a tireless performance before Grigg took over for the last 25 minutes.

When asked by the DT why Quigley started over Grigg, coach Danny Webb explained: “I think they are different types of centre-forwards.

"I think we probably felt that we would run the channels a bit more tonight. It comes a bit more natural to Joe even though Grigg works his socks off doing it.

"It is Saturday-Tuesday for another week after this and Will has put in a right shift. Even tonight, for the 25 minutes he was on he has put in another shift.

"Will Quigley start Saturday? Or Grigg? Who knows but what we do know is one of them will come on at some point so they always get the game-time.”