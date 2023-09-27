News you can trust since 1855
Why Joe Quigley started against Rochdale instead of Will Grigg

Chesterfield made four changes for the win against Rochdale on Tuesday night, but only one of them caught some people by surprise.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST
Tom Naylor, Ryan Colclough and Armando Dobra all came in after either being suspended or rested against Halifax at the weekend. Everyone had predicted the trio to return and they did.

But there was also a fourth change, and that came up front with Joe Quigley replacing Will Grigg. It was just Quigley’s second start of the season, his other one coming in the only defeat of the season at Altrincham.

It proved to be a smart move because Quigley put in a tireless performance before Grigg took over for the last 25 minutes.

Joe Quigley.Joe Quigley.
When asked by the DT why Quigley started over Grigg, coach Danny Webb explained: “I think they are different types of centre-forwards.

"I think we probably felt that we would run the channels a bit more tonight. It comes a bit more natural to Joe even though Grigg works his socks off doing it.

"It is Saturday-Tuesday for another week after this and Will has put in a right shift. Even tonight, for the 25 minutes he was on he has put in another shift.

"Will Quigley start Saturday? Or Grigg? Who knows but what we do know is one of them will come on at some point so they always get the game-time.”

Chesterfield have now won seven league games in a row for the first time in 56 years and sit top of the table by five points. They are next in action away at Maidenhead United on Saturday.

