Why Chesterfield manager Paul Cook is edging closer to a touchline ban
Chesterfield manager Paul Cook is one yellow card away from receiving a one-match touchline ban.
The 55-year-old has been booked three times this season in the matches against Notts County, Southend United and Yeovil Town.
A manager or coaching staff member will receive a one-match touchline suspension when they collect four yellows.
Eight bookings triggers a two-match ban, while 12 yellows results in three games.
Red and yellow cards for managers were introduced into the sport in 2018.
Cards can be issued to managers for inappropriate language or gestures towards match officials, kicking or throwing water bottles, sarcastic clapping, waving imaginary cards, entering an opponents’ technical area and conflict with fans.
On the playing side, full-back Jeff King is on the verge of being handed a one-match ban.
The Spireites have received three red cards already this season, but two of those have been successfully overturned on appeal.
Town are next in action away at newly-promoted Maidstone United this Saturday.