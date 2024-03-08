Why Chesterfield have decision to make over captain's England's C call-up
The defender has been called-up to play against Wales C on Tuesday, March 19 at Llanelli Town.
But the centre-back may have to pull out of the squad because the Spireites are in action against Halifax 24 hours later. The Blues might have already won promotion by then but if they haven’t then his services are likely to be needed at The Shay.
"No decision has been made yet,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.
"It is great for Jamie that he has been called-up, credit to him. He has been a major part of why we are 17 points clear.
"I think Stockport had it a few years ago where they had to leave it really late before to decide what is going on with players and I think that will be the case with us this time.
"Hopefully we can get a good couple of results and a decision can be made but at this moment in time no decision has been made. But a pat on the back for Jamie for getting the recognition.”
Chesterfield are back in action on Saturday against AFC Fylde and the Spireites will welcome winger Ryan Colclough back after two months out.