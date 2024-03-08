Chesterfield attacker 'raring to go' against AFC Fylde after two months out injured

Ryan Colclough is available for selection again after two months out with an ankle injury.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:56 GMT
The winger was on the end of a nasty tackle against Gateshead in the middle of January and has missed the last 11 games.

But the 29-year-old is back to full fitness and is in contention to play against AFC Fylde on Saturday.

Coach Danny Webb said: "He is back and available for selection, he has been training really well. He is raring to go. His rehab has beeen good and his fitness levels are high. If he is involved then let’s hope he can help us get back on track.

Ryan Colclough.

"It is a big boost to have him back. If you lose any player out of your squad it is disappointing. When you lose someone who is one of the most dangerous attacking threats in the league it is a big loss. He is a fans’ favourite. He gets people off their seat.”

Joe Quigley is also available for selection. He was given some time off last weekend to spend time with his family after his partner gave birth to a baby girl.

"He is alright, he will be involved tomorrow,” Webb said. “Whoever plays, we want to play a lot better than last week and I am sure we will.”

Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) remains out and he may not play again this season.

And Jeff King could also be a doubt for the visit of the Coasters.

Webb told the DT: "Kingy has had a bit of a back spasm this week so he will have some fitness tests today to see if he is okay.”

AFC Fylde are the second most in-form team in the division, having taken 20 points from their last 10 games to move them out of the relegation zone and up to 15th.

