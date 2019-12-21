Why Chesterfield FC were 'perfect' in their win over Torquay United

Coach Mark Crossley hailed Chesterfield’s “perfect” away performance after beating ten-man Torquay United 3-0.

Goals from Jack McKay, Curtis Weston and Haydn Hollis did the damage to end the struggling Spireites’ seven-game winless run.

Saikou Janneh was sent off for the hosts before the break after an off-the-ball clash, a suspected flaying elbow, with defender Laurence Maguire.

And Crossley was delighted the game plan worked to perfection at Plainmoor.

“It was the perfect away performance,” beamed Crossley. “It’s what we asked for from the lads.

“It’s a good win for us at the start of this busy period. It’s a long trip home so we’re delighted.

“There are smiles on the lads’ faces in the dressing room for the first time in a while.

“We’ve just said to the lads in the dressing room that it was a dogged performance.

“Conditions were tough and we’ve managed to pick up a clean sheet and we want more of the same.

“We fancied we could get at Torquay down the flanks and Jack [McKay’s] got pace and his goal was fantastic.

“All three goals stuck to our game plan. We said to get down the flanks and get balls into the box.

“We believe that Torquay struggle defending crossed balls and we’ve scored with three headers.

“The preparation has paid off and that’s really pleasing for us.

“We’ve told the wingers to put crosses into the box, if the strikers aren’t there that’s not the wingers’ fault.

“We’ve been working on good deliveries into the box, not just crossing the ball, and scoring good goals and that’s what we did.”

John Sheridan’s Spireites are three points off National League safety after getting back to winning ways.

And Crossley revealed a target the coaching staff have set their players between now and the end of the season.

“We sat down this morning and had a meeting,” revealed Crossley. “At this stage of the season last year the club had 23 points.

“We’re exactly the same and in the last 20 games last season there were nine clean sheets and that’s what we’ve asked for.

“We need eight more now to match last year’s tally.”