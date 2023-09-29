Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The left-back has joined the Spitfires for a month and could make his debut this weekend.

The 22-year-old got injured towards the end of pre-season so it allows him to get some minutes under his belt and come back to the Blues ready to play if required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the decision to loan him out, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “I think we just felt that Branden (Horton) was slightly ahead of Bailey in terms of fitness because Bailey was out for a bit and this gives him a chance to get some games at a good club at our level so hopefully he can do us a favour against some of our immediate promotion rivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bailey Clements. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"With Migs (Miguel Freckleton) playing left-back at the moment and obviously Branden ready to come in and Bailey as well, having three players for one position might be one too many at this present time.

"Bailey was more than happy to go and get some games just like Bailey Hobson at Kidderminster. He (Hobson) scored a really good goal the other night and the gaffer was saying that is the point of going on loan, not to get you out of the building, but to go and have games and come back and give us some food for thought.”

On how the move came about it, Webb continued: "It came out of the blue. Eastleigh were after a full-back and we were happy to oblige. I think we just felt that with the weeks and weeks that Bailey was out injured it really is great for him and us because it gets him fitter when we do get him back in the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Hobson and Clements, Harley Curtis is another person who is yet to feature this season so could he be loaned out too?