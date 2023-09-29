'Close-knit' - Chesterfield injury news ahead of Maidenhead United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites head south with seven wins in a row in the bag and a five-point lead at the top of the table.

They face a struggling Magpies side who are experiencing the opposite form, having lost all of their last five and failing to score in their last four.

Mike Jones is suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in midweek but the Blues have Ollie Banks or Darren Oldaker, or maybe both, to come in.

Darren Oldaker. Picture: Tina Jenner

“We have got some really good options,” coach Danny Webb said at Friday morning’s press conference.

"As much as you are potentially choosing a couple of midfielders out of four, now it is a couple of midfielders out of three, or we might play all three. Whatever we do we know we will be putting good players on the pitch.

"We are disappointed to lose Mike but it gives a chance for DJ, Banksy or Tom Naylor or all three to come in and try and keep the shirt for themselves.”

On the competition for places in midfield, Webb continued: "I was talking to DJ about it the other day and he said it is tough because they are all such close mates. It is not like other dressing rooms I have been in where you don’t like the person playing in your shirt and there are a few cliques flying about, a few daggers thrown across the dressing room. Dj was saying how they all get on so well so they are genuinely pleased for each other when they win. The lads not involved are such a close-knit set of lads. Of course they want to play but they are close-knit and they all support each other.”

Apart from Jones and the Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring), who is about a week away now, there are no other concerns for the game.