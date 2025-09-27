Why Chesterfield defender did not play in win against Newport County

Kyle McFadzean was not involved in Chesterfield's win against Newport County.

Kyle McFadzean was left out of Chesterfield’s squad for the 4-1 win against Newport County following the sad death of his dad.

The defender had started all nine league games this season but his name was not on the teamsheet on Saturday. He paid a loving tribute to his dad on social media recently, saying he was the reason why he played football.

Asked why McFadzean was absent against Newport, first-team coach Kieron Dyer told the DT: “He is not injured. He had a family bereavement. He wanted to play but the gaffer just thought it was for the best to give him a week off to clear his head.”

McFadzean’s absence allowed for Jamie Grimes to come in for his first league start of the season, as did Devan Tanton and Will Dickson. On the reason behind the other changes, Dyer said: “The gaffer wanted to freshen things up a bit, whichever way you dice it, we had not won in a while so nobody could really argue about being left out. I think the selections were proven right and even the ones who were left out came on and finished the job off for us.”

The win was Chesterfield’s first in six in all competitions and their best performance in the final third this season as goals from Will Grigg, Dickson, Ronan Darcy and Dilan Markanday secured a well-deserved victory. In his pre-match press conference, Dyer had spoken about the need for more crosses and having possession with a purpose and they delivered.

He continued: “I thought there was a real purpose about us today. I thought it was a dominant performance and we created loads of chances. Hopefully that will give us the start to really kick-on now. We are not going to get carried away. The first goal epitomised what we have been working on. Fair play to Newport, they came and had a go. We knew their vulnerabilities.”

Town were on track for a comfortable 2-0 win until the visitors pulled a goal back with 10 minutes to go but two more goals for the Blues eased any late nerves.

Dyer said: “When they scored you thought the missed chances would come back to haunt us but our third goal was a great goal and that is why the gaffer talks about the depth of the squad. And we are really pleased with the fourth goal because Dilan Markanday has been lacking confidence and we haven’t seen the real Dilan that we saw last season but this week he has been absolutely brilliant in training. That capped off a fantastic display.”

Grigg’s header was his first this season and, although nobody ever doubted him, Chesterfield were concerned about the lack of chances him and fellow striker Lee Bonis were getting in previous weeks.

Dyer said: “Over the last few weeks they have not been getting chances so we were worrying for them. We studied the tapes and me and Robbo (Gary Roberts) have actually been joining in training. It has been really fascinating. Just by me joining in training, I noticed that our three flair players always play beneath the game, they never really penetrate, but today they did and they reaped the rewards from it.”

Dickson rewarded the faith shown in him with a brilliant solo goal, which was his first for the club after signing on loan from Manchester City.

Dyer added: “I think it would have been a surprise to many to see him start but if you had have seen him in training in the last two weeks, he had to play, he has been great. Scored loads of goals. Looked so bright. He is a really good player.”