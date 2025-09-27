Will Grigg opened the scoring for the Spireites. Picture: Brian Eyre.

Chesterfield recorded their first win in six games with a deserved 4-1 win against struggling Newport County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Grigg’s first goal of the season, and Will Dickson’s first for the Spireites, which was a brilliant solo effort, put the hosts in a commanding position at half-time.

The spirited visitors pulled one back with 10 minutes remaining when Michael Spellman’s shot deflected in off Jamie Grimes, which denied Town what would have been a first clean sheet since August 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But late goals from substitutes Ronan Darcy and Dilan Markanday eased any nerves they may have had.

This was the Blues’ first victory in six in all competitions and it helped cement their place in the top seven after the first 10 games of the season.

TEAM NEWS

There were four changes from the draw at Bromley a week ago. Devan Tanton, Grimes and Dickson all made their first league starts of the season, while John Fleck also came in. Kyle McFadzean dropped out of the squad completely, while Vontae Daley-Campbell, Tom Naylor and Darcy dropped to the bench.

Struggling Newport came into the game just above the relegation zone and having only won once in nine in the league and having lost eight out of their last nine in all competitions, including at home to Arsenal’s under-21s in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FIRST HALF

It was an open start to the game and Newport came close to taking the lead inside 90 minutes but Cameron Antwi’s improvised backheel from close-range was blocked. Chesterfield then had a big chance of their own when Armando Dobra intercepted a loose pass and rounded goalkeeper Nik Tzanev but he fired into the side-netting.

The end-to-end action continued with Dobra almost picking out Grigg at the near post before Zach Hemming was called into action down the other end as he made himself big to superbly block a header from Nathan Opoku.

Newport were seemingly doing their best to gift the Spireites a goal as another sray pass at the back was collected by Dickson but he dragged his shot wide.

The pace of the match slowed down and Town’s final pass was letting them down in the final third but a peach of a cross from Liam Mandeville was headed home by Grigg on 34 minutes for his first goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town pushed for a second and threatened from a counter-attack from a Newport corner as Grimes charged forward and fed Dobra but the hosts could not force it in after some pinball in the box. Amongst the chaos, there was a penalty shout for a foul on Dobra turned down by referee Stephen Parkinson.

But they doubled their lead on 43 minutes thanks to a brilliant solo goal from Dickson who ran from inside his own half before cutting inside and keeping his cool to slot in his first goal since joining on loan from Manchester City.

SECOND HALF

The start to the second 45 was much quieter than the first-half but it livened up on the hour. Chesterfield nearly grabbed a third when a well-worked corner was almost prodded in by Grigg. Newport then threatened but Hemming tipped behind from substitute Cameron Evans.

The Spireites had Newport exactly where they wanted them. They could just keep possession and pick them off. With 20 minutes remaining, Markanday headed down into the ground and wide from Fleck’s corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors did not look like a team who were third from bottom with some of their attacking play during spells but, at the same time, they did defensively. They kept plugging away and almost pulled a goal back but Hemming saved from Tom Davies.

And they did get one when Spellman’s shot deflected in off Grimes on 80 minutes to set-up a nervy ending.

But any late nerves were settled when Dobra slipped in Darcy and he took the pass in his stride before clipping it over Tzanev.

And Markanday bagged a fourth when he drilled low into the net after a fantastic pass from Naylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield: Hemming; Tanton (Daley-Campbell, 67), Dunkley, Grimes, Gordon; Stirk, Fleck (Naylor, 79) Mandeville (Markanday, 67), Dickson (Darcy, 67), Dobra; Grigg (Bonis, 67)

Unused subs: Lewis, Berry.