Chesterfield decided not to appeal Paddy Madden’s red card against Colchester United.

The striker was sent off on his 35th birthday in a 1-0 defeat down in Essex last week. The Irishman, who was already on a booking, was shown a straight red card by referee James Durkin in the 89th minute after a challenge on Samson Tovide.

The decision seemed to split opinion among supporters watching on TV, with some believing it was the right call and others claiming it was harsh.

And the Spireites camp had the same thought process, concluding that although it might not have been a stonewall red card, it was also not an absolute howler from referee Durkin. They also did not want to appeal and risk Madden’s suspension being extended, which can sometimes happen if the FA deem an appeal to be frivolous.

As a result, the Blues chose to accept Madden’s three-game suspension, which will end after this Saturday’s match away at Notts County. He will be back for the Harrogate Town home clash on March 22.

Madden’s Chesterfield career has been stop-start since signing last summer, with an injury in pre-season and again later in the campaign, and this suspension will only add to his frustration.

Speaking to the DT, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “I think when you appeal anything it has to be absolutely (nailed-on). We all have our opinions on whether it was a red or not, but when you appeal something, in our experience, you have to be absolutely nailed-on that you are going to win it. The worst thing is that sometimes they can extend the appeal. If you fail it, they can put another game on top.”