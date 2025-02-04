Paul Cook has won two league titles with Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner

Paul Cook wants everyone at Chesterfield to believe that they can win another promotion.

The Spireites won the National League title in style last season and find themselves 10th and eight points off the play-offs in League Two with 19 games remaining this campaign.

It has been a tough season with regards to injuries but Cook, who is approaching his third year in charge in his second spell, still thinks they can achieve something special.

“When I came back to the club it was purely based on returning the club to the Football League,” he explained. “That was my decision, it wasn’t to stay longer term, but when I watch what goes on in the football world, the sackings, the free-for-all when someone’s job comes around, and then the re-sackings, and the carnage cycle just goes on and on. I am here at our club, my club, because I want to be here.

"The short-term objective has gone, which was to take the club back into the league, and there is a much longer-term objective now which is to return us to the place where I had them before, which was knocking on the door of the Championship, which is a tall ask. To do that you need help and I get that help at this club so I couldn’t be in a happier place. Speaking of promotions, why can’t you speak about stuff? Why can’t we dream? That is what football is about.”

Ahead of Chesterfield’s game at home to second-placed Doncaster Rovers on Thursday, and following the closure of the transfer window, Cook wants to ‘refocus minds’ on their goals and put all the other stuff to one side.

"We are a really good club but we have had a tough year,” he said. “The injuries have been really tough. It has been carnage. We are trying to build again now, go forward off a more solid foundation, with the hope this year that success can still be achieved. It was well documented by everyone the threadbare squad we had over Christmas but we have come through that now. We are trying our best to refocus on the targets we may achieve this season.

"We appreciate the difficulties we have had, all clubs have them. For us, we still want to be promoted. Every dropped point hurts. We know how difficult the league is, we have seen all the teams, so the challenge for us now is, can we get enough points to achieve our objectives. It will be difficult but we will try our best.”