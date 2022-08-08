Why Barnet fixture change will benefit Chesterfield

The game at the Technique Stadium was scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 27 with a 3pm kick-off.

But the fixture has now been moved to the day before on Friday, August 26 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

No official reason for the change has been provided by either club, but it could be to allow for extra rest before the next round of fixtures on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29).

New date for Chesterfield's home match against Barnet announced. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Had the Bees match gone ahead on the Saturday, it would mean the Spireites would have just 48 hours to prepare for the trip to Altrincham.

So now they will have an extra day which should benefit them, especially if Altrincham still play on the Saturday.

Chesterfield beat Barnet 4-2 at home and 4-1 away last season.

Town are next in action at home to Aldershot Town this Saturday.