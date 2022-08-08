Covolan, on loan from Port Vale and making his debut, was shown a straight red card by referee Wayne Cartmel for an off-the-ball incident just before the half-hour mark.

With no substitute goalkeeper on the bench, it meant midfielder Ollie Banks had to go in net for more than an hour.

It was not the first time that the 31-year-old Brazilian has been sent off in his career, and White says they were fully aware of that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc White, manager of Dorking Wanderers.

He said: "In the match preparation we called eveything right, we got it all spot on, we could not have been more accurate. We even said, on the notes, ‘keeper volatile’. No disrespect to Lucas or Chesterfield, but we planned for it perfectly.”

Covolan’s red card was deserved, but a second yellow card for Branden Horton for ‘time-wasting’ in stoppage-time was extremely harsh.

"I really think the ref had a great game,” White said.

"I know that Chesterfield will be disappointed, and I would probably just say watch the video back.

"Realistically, I thought he had a good game, he let the game go as much as he could.”

White slammed his side’s first-half performance as ‘naive’ and their ‘lazy defending’ and admitted that he got his team selection wrong.

Despite securing a point from 2-0 down, the Wanderers boss believed the result was a ‘failure.’

“Chesterfield started stronger, I thought we were a bit nervous,” he added.

"I thought we had a footfall in the game just before our corner that led to their goal.

"I think we have got a lot more in us, we are not in this league window shopping, I don’t care who we play, how big their ground is, what league they used to play in, I do not care less. We are here, especially at Meadowbank, to compete and win games.

"And with them having a centre midfielder in goal for 65 minutes, 2-2 is the minimum result you would expect. I genuinely said at half-time I think we could win 3-2, 4-2, just get a goal.

"We dominated the ball like you should do, credit to Chesterfield they got in a good block, defending the box.

"The bit I am annoyed with is the start of the game and the last 10-12 minutes. We slowed the game down, we did them a favour.

"It is a point but I think that is failure with them having 10-men and them having a central midfielder in goal.”