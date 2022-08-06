The Spireites had midfielder Ollie Banks in net for more than an hour after Lucas Covolan was sent off with no substitute goalkeeper on the bench.

Despite being a man down, Armando Dobra doubled Town’s advantage before half-time after Akwasi Asante’s opener.

But Dorking scored twice in the second-half to rescue a point as the Blues finished the match with nine-men after Branden Horton was shown a second yellow in stoppage time.

Akwasi Asante scored Chesterfield's first goal of the new season against Dorking Wanderers. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Here are Liam Norcliffe's player ratings from the game...

Lucas Covolan 0

The Port Vale loanee was shown a straight red card on 28 minutes on his debut after a stupid off-the-ball incident. The video replay does not look good. His silly decision probably cost Chesterfield the win. He will now miss the next three matches.

Jeff King 8

Provided plenty of energy up and down the right and linked-up with Liam Mandeville once again. Got plenty of crosses in during the first-half and worked hard defensively after the break. Had a good pre-season and started the campaign off strong here.

Tyrone Williams 7

Threw his body at the ball as a shot came in from close-range in the first-half, he didn’t get a block in but he did enough to put the Dorking man off. Didn’t do anything massively wrong.

Jamie Grimes 7

Swept up most things at the back comfortably in the first-half. Possibly one of the players who could have done better for Dorking’s second.

Branden Horton 7

Steady throughout, dealt with most threats down his side. Picked up a silly yellow card for a needless shove, but his second was probably harsh. He will be banned for Aldershot next Saturday.

Darren Oldaker 8

A really accomplished performance in the middle of the park against his former club. Kept possession well, picked up a lot of second balls and was neat and tidy in general. Replaced by Gyasi late on.

Ollie Banks 9

A memorable 100th appearance for the club as the midfielder played more than an hour in net after Covolan’s red card. He dealt with everything the best he could and did about as well as anyone could have hoped for. Fumbled a cross for the first goal, but it would be harsh to criticise him too much for that. A day he will never forget.

Liam Mandeville 8

Posed a big threat down the right with King, with plenty of running off the ball. Tried to make things happen in the first 45 and really dug in during the second-half, running himself into the ground tracking back.

Armando Dobra 8

A goal and an assist on his debut. He slipped in Asante for the opener before the striker returned the favour for the second. Carried the ball well when Town were a man down, helping to relieve the pressure. He's already a fans’ favourite. Came off for Whelan with 20 minutes remaining.

Akwasi Asante 8

Like Dobra, he also grabbed a goal and an assist. His hold-up play was strong and he caused a lot of problems. Came off just before the hour which was a bit of a surprise.

Joe Quigley 8

Didn’t get on the scoresheet but he led the line brilliantly on his own, chasing down lost causes, pressing defenders and managing to get some shots on target.

Laurence Maguire 6

Replaced Asante just before the hour-mark.

Tom Whelan 6

Came on for Dobra.

Michael Gyasi N/A

Replaced Oldaker for the final eight minutes.