Who has the 'easiest' fixtures? Who has four successive home games? Our guide to National League promotion race featuring Stockport County, Wrexham, Halifax, Chesterfield, Notts County, Grimsby Town and others
How are your nerves?
Sir Alex Ferguson famously coined the phrase ‘squeeky bum time’ when talking about the Premier League title race in 2003 – and we are now entering that stage in the National League.
Although it looks like Stockport County, who have a ten-point lead at the top, will be crowned champions, the fight to secure a play-off place is very much wide open.
Analysing the remaining fixtures, you could make a case for any of those involved to go marching on or to slip-up.
We are not saying that Dagenham & Redbridge, Bromley or Torquay United can’t make the top seven, but in this piece we are focusing on those in positions one to eight.
A few things that standout for us are:
- Six of Stockport’s remaining nine games are against teams currently in the top eight
- Halifax have got to visit Stockport on the last day of the season, but will the Hatters be in party mood by then?
- Wrexham have still got ten fixtures remaining, including four upcoming successive home matches, have a game in hand on Stockport and still have to play them at the Racecourse...so is there a glimmer of hope of pinching the title there?
- Solihull Moors have now got four away games on the bounce – three of them are at Halifax, Wrexham and Stockport. They also finish the season at Boreham Wood
- Chesterfield have got the fewest amount of games (seven) left, four of them being away, but the Spireites have the third best away record in the league
- On paper, Notts County have the ‘easiest’ run-in as seven of their last eight matches are against teams in the bottom half, including bottom club Dover twice
- Grimsby have some tough-looking home games but their away fixtures look a bit more favourable
- Boreham Wood have played the fewest matches with 11 still left, including four games in hand on Chesterfield, but they have only won two of their last ten
Here’s a full breakdown of home and away games for each side in the current top eight:
STOCKPORT COUNTY (1ST)
Home:
Southend United
Solihull Moors
Boreham Wood
Torquay United
FC Halifax Town
Away:
Grimsby Town
Yeovil Town
Chesterfield
Wrexham
FC HALIFAX TOWN (2nd)
Home:
Solihull Moors
Woking
Chesterfield
Yeovil Town
Aldershot Town
Away
Altrincham
Southend United
Eastleigh
Stockport County
WREXHAM (3rd)
Home:
Barnet
Eastleigh
Solihull Moors
Altrincham
Southend United
Stockport County
Away:
Woking
Weymouth
Boreham Wood
Dagenham & Redbridge
SOLIHULL MOORS (4th)
Home:
Aldershot Town
Bromley
Dagenham & Redbridge
Away:
FC Halifax Town
Barnet
Wrexham
Stockport County
Weymouth
Boreham Wood
CHESTERFIELD (5th)
Home:
Dover Athletic
Stockport County
Woking
Away:
Wealdstone
FC Halifax Town
Bromley
Torquay United
NOTTS COUNTY (6th)
Home:
King’s Lynn Town
Weymouth
Dover Athletic
Altrincham
Away:
Torquay United
Dover Athletic
Aldershot Town
Maidenhead United
GRIMSBY TOWN (7th)
Home:
Stockport County
Torquay United
Maidenhead United
Boreham Wood
Away:
Weymouth
King’s Lynn Town
Barnet
Eastleigh
BOREHAM WOOD (8th)
Home:
Dover Athletic
Bromley
Wrexham
Away:
Dagenham & Redbridge
Aldershot Town
Wealdstone
Southend United
Stockport County
Yeovil Town
Grimsby Town
Solihull Moors