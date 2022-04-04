Sir Alex Ferguson famously coined the phrase ‘squeeky bum time’ when talking about the Premier League title race in 2003 – and we are now entering that stage in the National League.

Although it looks like Stockport County, who have a ten-point lead at the top, will be crowned champions, the fight to secure a play-off place is very much wide open.

Analysing the remaining fixtures, you could make a case for any of those involved to go marching on or to slip-up.

Chesterfield are currently fifth in the league with seven games remaining.

We are not saying that Dagenham & Redbridge, Bromley or Torquay United can’t make the top seven, but in this piece we are focusing on those in positions one to eight.

A few things that standout for us are:

- Six of Stockport’s remaining nine games are against teams currently in the top eight

- Halifax have got to visit Stockport on the last day of the season, but will the Hatters be in party mood by then?

- Wrexham have still got ten fixtures remaining, including four upcoming successive home matches, have a game in hand on Stockport and still have to play them at the Racecourse...so is there a glimmer of hope of pinching the title there?

- Solihull Moors have now got four away games on the bounce – three of them are at Halifax, Wrexham and Stockport. They also finish the season at Boreham Wood

- Chesterfield have got the fewest amount of games (seven) left, four of them being away, but the Spireites have the third best away record in the league

- On paper, Notts County have the ‘easiest’ run-in as seven of their last eight matches are against teams in the bottom half, including bottom club Dover twice

- Grimsby have some tough-looking home games but their away fixtures look a bit more favourable

- Boreham Wood have played the fewest matches with 11 still left, including four games in hand on Chesterfield, but they have only won two of their last ten

Here’s a full breakdown of home and away games for each side in the current top eight:

STOCKPORT COUNTY (1ST)

Home:

Southend United

Solihull Moors

Boreham Wood

Torquay United

FC Halifax Town

Away:

Grimsby Town

Yeovil Town

Chesterfield

Wrexham

FC HALIFAX TOWN (2nd)

Home:

Solihull Moors

Woking

Chesterfield

Yeovil Town

Aldershot Town

Away

Altrincham

Southend United

Eastleigh

Stockport County

WREXHAM (3rd)

Home:

Barnet

Eastleigh

Solihull Moors

Altrincham

Southend United

Stockport County

Away:

Woking

Weymouth

Boreham Wood

Dagenham & Redbridge

SOLIHULL MOORS (4th)

Home:

Aldershot Town

Bromley

Dagenham & Redbridge

Away:

FC Halifax Town

Barnet

Wrexham

Stockport County

Weymouth

Boreham Wood

CHESTERFIELD (5th)

Home:

Dover Athletic

Stockport County

Woking

Away:

Wealdstone

FC Halifax Town

Bromley

Torquay United

NOTTS COUNTY (6th)

Home:

King’s Lynn Town

Weymouth

Dover Athletic

Altrincham

Away:

Torquay United

Dover Athletic

Aldershot Town

Maidenhead United

GRIMSBY TOWN (7th)

Home:

Stockport County

Torquay United

Maidenhead United

Boreham Wood

Away:

Weymouth

King’s Lynn Town

Barnet

Eastleigh

BOREHAM WOOD (8th)

Home:

Dover Athletic

Bromley

Wrexham

Away:

Dagenham & Redbridge

Aldershot Town

Wealdstone

Southend United

Stockport County

Yeovil Town

Grimsby Town