Who does John Sheridan expect to be Chesterfield's promotion rivals?

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has revealed who he expects to be the club’s main promotion rivals this season.

The Spireites are amongst the favourites for promotion this season after a full summer transfer window under Sheridan.

With eight new recruits bolstering the squad, the former Sheffield Wednesday defender admitted he expects his team to be in the thick of the promotion race.

He also lavished praise of Saturday’s opponents Dover Athletic, branding them as dark horses for promotion.

Despite the Whites finishing 14th last term, one point and place above Chesterfield, he believes they will be one of the sides competing alongside some of the division’s big guns.

He said: “I think the season is going to be a lot tougher because of the teams in it. I think the league will be tougher.

“I’ve just mentioned Dover, just because of the manager I think they’ll be a surprise package. I think Stockport are another team, they’ve got the support base, Wrexham, Fylde, they seem to do well. I haven’t even mentioned Notts County and Torquay and the team that have come down.

“I’m hoping it will be a lot tougher, a lot of teams who will take points off each other. It’s important when we’re playing and winning they all draw because I want three and the one points.

“We’ve just got to look after ourselves really. I know with the quality we’ve got in the team, we’ve got to in the team. We’ve just got to look after ourselves and get as many points as we can.”

Chesterfield will be expected to dramatically improve on their tally on 59 points from last season, which saw them finish in 15th place.

After two relegations in the last three seasons, Sheridan’s target is firmly fixed on leading the club back into the Football League.

