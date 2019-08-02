John Sheridan reveals Chesterfield FC team news ahead of season opener

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has confirmed that new signing Anthony Gerrard will miss tomorrow’s season opener against Dover Athletic.

Gerrard, the cousin of Liverpool legend Steven, signed for the Spireites on a free transfer from Sheridan’s former club Carlisle United this summer.

The defender is one of eight new additions to the Chesterfield squad, acquired over the summer, but will miss the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Sheridan confirmed the former Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town man is still nursing a hamstring injury, but bar a few small niggles, he has a full squad to pick from for their opening fixture.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Dover clash, Sheridan said: “Anthony (Gerrard) is still a week away or what, ten days. There’s one of two with a few niggles, they’ve been working hard and we’ve had a tough pre-season.

“I’ll try and pick a team from those available and hopefully it will be the right one.”

Sheridan stressed the importance of a winning start, as the club bid to build momentum early in the season.

Despite winning their first three games last season, Chesterfield’s alarming fall down the table came after a long winless run, which saw them in danger of a third-successive relegation.

With that in mind, the Spireites boss is keen to continue breeding a winning mentality, which prompted an upturn in form following his arrival at the club last term.

“I think the players showed that when I first came in,” Sheridan explained.

“The last four or five games I changed my team a lot because I knew we were safe.

“Without being disrespectful, I think we’ve got players in the team now who have won things now. Your (David) Buchanans, your (Anthony) Gerrards, (Liam)) Mandevilles, they’ve had promotions, they know what it’s all about.

“I think we’ve bought that better quality which will help what we’ve already got in there, which are good players.”

Chesterfield are hoping to bring two more loan additions before the end of the window, with Sheridan confirming the club are in talks to sign a striker and a winger from Football League sides.

