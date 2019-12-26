What John Sheridan thinks Chesterfield need to improve on after conceding late equaliser against Solihull Moors

John Sheridan said Chesterfield deserved credit for their performance against Solihull Moors but urged his side to improve their game management.

Mike Fondop gave the Spireites the lead inside 15 seconds before Jack Mckay doubled the lead on 17 minutes.

James Ball struck just before half-time for the visitors and then Danny Wright headed in a cross in the fifth minute of nine added on to deny Town all three points.

“I am gutted for the players,” Sheridan said.

“We got off to a great start.

“We scored two great goals.

“I thought we were quite bright on the break, I thought we should have done better with the ball which I have said many times this season

“We made it hard for ourselves second-half.

“I’m forever saying it but it is a bit of game know-how that has let us down again for me.

“We have got to be a lot, lot cuter on the pitch.

“The first goal for them is massively unlucky on our part.

“They put loads and loads of balls in the box, they have got some big units and we knew that and I felt we dealt with it first-half.

“It is a shame we have not ended up winning the game because of where we are in the league.”

On Wright’s injury-time equaliser, Sheridan said: “We should deal with it better, we should not invite the ball so easily into the box and we should be pressing higher up the pitch.

“It is a crying shame.”

He added: “I don’t agree with the supporters having a dig (at full-time).

“I think they (the players) should be applauded.

“We have got a lot effort in the team, there is no doubting their effort but it is not about just running around.

“But I’ll take four points from Torquay away and Solihull.

“We all want to win and it would have been nice after our poor home form but I think you have got to give them a bit of credit the players about the way they went about it and their work effort.”