Chesterfield 2 v 2 Solihull Moors: Spireites concede stoppage time equaliser to remain in National League relegation zone

Chesterfield let a two-goal lead slip, including conceding an equaliser deep into stoppage time, as the Spireites remain in the National League relegation zone after a draw against Solihull Moors.

Mike Fondop struck the opener inside 15 seconds before Jack McKay doubled the lead on 17 minutes for the home side.

The visitors got one back through James Ball just before half-time and Danny Wright denied Town all three points when he headed home an equaliser in the fifth minute of nine added on because of a serious injury to Laurence Maguire.

The draw keeps the Spireites in the relegation zone and three points from safety.

John Sheridan made two changes to the starting line-up from the 3-0 win at Torquay United on Saturday with Josef Yarney and Will Evans replacing Robbie Weir and Anthony Gerrard.

After scoring in the first minute against Torquay, Chesterfield got off to flyer again when Fondop found the net inside 15 seconds. The striker’s left-footed drive from inside the box went in off the post for his 11th goal of the season.

Solihull responded well with Spireites goalkeeper Shwan Jalal called into action twice in five minutes, first tipping Jamey Osborne’s deflected effort wide and then saving one-on-one from Nathan Blissett.

Despite the pressure from the visitors it was the hosts who doubled their lead on 17 minutes through McKay when he confidently finished past Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot after beng played in by Fondop. It was the forward’s second goal in as many games.

Fondop went close to adding another when he headed a Jay Sheridan cross just wide.

The visitors were still a threat and Jalal made a smart stop to tip Callum Howe’s header from a corner around the post.

And they halved the deficit just before the break when Ball’s low effort deflected in off the post.

After a scrappy start to the second-half there was a lengthy stoppage in play when Maguire went down with what looked like a serious injury and was stretchered off.

When the game re-started Solihull looked dangerous on the counter while at the other end Fondop had a shot parried by Boot and then Nepomuceno headed wide from close range at the near post.

Boot then fumbled a looping cross from Joe Rowley and as it looked Town would claim all three points they conceded in the fifth minute of nine added when Wright headed home a cross to snatch a point for the visitors.

Chesterfield: Jalal; Yarney, Evans (c), Hollis, Sheridan; Weston, Maguire (Smith, 61), Buchanan; McKay (Rowley, 46), Fondop, Nepomuceno. Subs: Smith, Rowley, Mandeville, Boden, Denton.

Solihull Moors: Boot, Reckford, Storer, Gudger, Osborne (Wright, 84), McCallum, Blissett (Jones, 70), Vaughan, Howe, Ball, Beesley (Hawkridge, 80). Subs: Williams, Hawkridge, Gunning, Wright, Jones.

Referee: David Richardson

Attendance: 3,203 (85 away).