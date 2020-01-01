What John Sheridan had to say about his future as Chesterfield manager after Solihull Moors defeat

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan.
Chesterfield manager John Sheridan.

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan reiterated that he is not going to quit following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Solihull Moors.

The Spireites remain third bottom of the National League but are now five points from safety after the loss.

Sheridan said: “I am going nowhere, I am going nowhere.

“The only way I am going is if I get sacked and I hope I don’t get sacked because i want to stay.

“I won’t be going anywhere, I just want that open.

“While I am here I am going to try my hardest to keep us in the league.

“I am absolutely gutted for everyone that we are having a terrible season.

“We are having a very poor season, it is no good if everyone is going to get on my back because I am not going anywhere.

“I am going to stay and I am going to fight and I am going to try and turn it around.

“I can’t make that decision, someone else makes that decision of getting rid of me but I won’be walking.

“And it is not through greed or whatever, people are saying my contract and all this.

“I could have got promoted at Carlisle last year, I have come here to do well and I am letting everyone down.

“We all know deep down I should have been sacked because of the results and performances.

“But I am willing to take the stick and I am willing to fight for the cause to keep the club in the league.

“I am going to take all the criticism.

“People can say whatever they want to say, I understand I am not stupid.

“I am hearing little one or two comments I am this, I am that.

“The team would have got relegatated if I had not come in last year.”

He added: “I have been successful when I have been at the club before.

“I don’t like us getting beat, I cannot stand it.

“I hate us conceding goals.

“I hate the fans giving me stick and grief.

“I have played at the highest level, I have come here to do well.

“We are a team who are in a right dog-fight at the moment so it is no good abusing me.

“I totally understand the frustration and that they are seeing that we could get relegated.”