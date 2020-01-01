What John Sheridan had to say about his future as Chesterfield manager after Solihull Moors defeat

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan reiterated that he is not going to quit following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Solihull Moors.

The Spireites remain third bottom of the National League but are now five points from safety after the loss.

Sheridan said: “I am going nowhere, I am going nowhere.

“The only way I am going is if I get sacked and I hope I don’t get sacked because i want to stay.

“I won’t be going anywhere, I just want that open.

“While I am here I am going to try my hardest to keep us in the league.

“I am absolutely gutted for everyone that we are having a terrible season.

“We are having a very poor season, it is no good if everyone is going to get on my back because I am not going anywhere.

“I am going to stay and I am going to fight and I am going to try and turn it around.

“I can’t make that decision, someone else makes that decision of getting rid of me but I won’be walking.

“And it is not through greed or whatever, people are saying my contract and all this.

“I could have got promoted at Carlisle last year, I have come here to do well and I am letting everyone down.

“We all know deep down I should have been sacked because of the results and performances.

“But I am willing to take the stick and I am willing to fight for the cause to keep the club in the league.

“I am going to take all the criticism.

“People can say whatever they want to say, I understand I am not stupid.

“I am hearing little one or two comments I am this, I am that.

“The team would have got relegatated if I had not come in last year.”

He added: “I have been successful when I have been at the club before.

“I don’t like us getting beat, I cannot stand it.

“I hate us conceding goals.

“I hate the fans giving me stick and grief.

“I have played at the highest level, I have come here to do well.

“We are a team who are in a right dog-fight at the moment so it is no good abusing me.

“I totally understand the frustration and that they are seeing that we could get relegated.”