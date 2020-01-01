Solihull Moors 3 Chesterfield 0 - Spireites suffer another defeat to begin 2020 in miserable fashion

Chesterfield were condemned to a disappointing defeat in their first game of the new year as Jake Beesley’s brace helped Solihull Moors on their way to a 3-0 victory.

The struggling Spireites dropped further into the relegation zone as a goal in each half from Beesley and a late Paul McCallum header heaped greater misery on John Sheridan.

Solihull had the ball in the net within the opening minute as Beesley latched onto a long pass and flicked the ball over Shwan Jalal, however the striker had been judged offside.

The Spireites were forced into making an early change as Josef Yarney’s afternoon ended prematurely through injury and substitute Robbie Weir was immediately called into action to prevent Paul McCallum from shooting on target.

Moors' tempo soon intensified and their breakthrough came in similar fashion to the goal that they had ruled out for offside as Beesley made a well-timed run before lobbing Jalal with a delicate finish.

Sheridan’s side were confronted by a Solihull assault but contained the threat well, and their potency on the counter was nearly rewarded when Mike Fondop diverted his header over the bar from 12-yards-out.

The Spireites made an electrifying start to second-half proceedings and were left to rue missing two gilt-edged opportunities.

First former Wrexham striker Fondop found himself bearing down one-on-one with Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot, but the forward’s effort was excellently saved before Jack McKay scuffed his follow-up strike off target.

It would be a chance that Chesterfield were forced to regret as the hosts regained momentum.

Solihull extended their advantage on the 70th minute mark when Jimmy Ball’s strike was blocked kindly into the path of Beesley who rifled the ball into the top corner and put the game out of sight.

And the visitors’ problems were exacerbated when McCallum connected with Tyrone Williams’ in-swinging cross to head in Solihull’s third with 10 minutes remaining.

Chesterfield XI: Jalal, Buchanan (Denton, 67’), Yarney (Weir, 8’), Hollis, Evans, Sheridan, Weston, McKay (Rowley, 65’), Fondop, Mandeville, Boden

Unused substitutes: Smith, Wakefield

Solihull XI: Boot, Howe, Gunning, Williams, Gudger, Storer, Osborne (Ball, 68’), Carline, McCallum, Blissett (Wright, 65’), Beesley (Reckord, 81’)

Unused substitutes: Hawkridge, Vaughan,

Attendance: 1,200

Referee: Martin Woods