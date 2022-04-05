The National League campaign is edging closer to the May 15 finish line and Chesterfield are right in the mix for a top seven spot.

Although the Spireites are not going to be involved in the title race after just three wins from their last 11, they still have a chance of promotion and it promises to be an exciting end to the season.

Town are currently fifth on 67 points with seven games remaining...so how many points could they need to secure a play-off spot?

Chesterfield have seven games remaining to secure a play-off place.

Last season Chesterfield only needed 69 to finish sixth, which is just two more than they have now, but that was a 42-game season because there were only 23 teams and then Dover Athletic’s results got expunged.

The 2019/20 season was decided on points per game after the pandemic halted play in March so we can’t really count that.

The last 46-game campaign in the National League was in 18/19 and Eastleigh took the last play-off spot with 74 points.

In 17/18, Fylde pinched seventh ahead of Dover on goal difference with both teams having accumulated 73 points.

In the previous year, Barrow secured seventh on 75 points, the same number achieved by Eastleigh in 15/16, and Woking got 76 in 14/15.