What history suggests point total will be for Chesterfield, Wrexham, Halifax, Notts County and Grimsby Town to secure play-off spot
It’s that time of the season when we all start predicting how many points will be needed to win promotion, avoid relegation and secure a play-off place.
The National League campaign is edging closer to the May 15 finish line and Chesterfield are right in the mix for a top seven spot.
Although the Spireites are not going to be involved in the title race after just three wins from their last 11, they still have a chance of promotion and it promises to be an exciting end to the season.
Town are currently fifth on 67 points with seven games remaining...so how many points could they need to secure a play-off spot?
Last season Chesterfield only needed 69 to finish sixth, which is just two more than they have now, but that was a 42-game season because there were only 23 teams and then Dover Athletic’s results got expunged.
The 2019/20 season was decided on points per game after the pandemic halted play in March so we can’t really count that.
The last 46-game campaign in the National League was in 18/19 and Eastleigh took the last play-off spot with 74 points.
In 17/18, Fylde pinched seventh ahead of Dover on goal difference with both teams having accumulated 73 points.
In the previous year, Barrow secured seventh on 75 points, the same number achieved by Eastleigh in 15/16, and Woking got 76 in 14/15.
As we know, this season is a 44-match campaign, but history suggests that Chesterfield are going to need three wins or at least two victories and a few draws to achieve between 73 and 76 points to get over the line.