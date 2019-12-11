What Chesterfield FC coach Mark Crossley believes is the main problem for struggling Spireites

Chesterfield coach Mark Crossley says the players “can’t handle the pressure” at the moment as the Spireites continue to struggle near the bottom of the National League.

Town suffered a fourth consecutive home defeat on Tuesday night when they lost 2-1 against Yeovil Town at the Proact.

John Sheridan’s men are now without a win in their last seven matches and are second bottom of the division and four points from safety.

“We will continue to try and get it right but they are the ones who cross the white line,” Crossley said. “If they can’t handle it mentally...that is the problem for me at the moment.

“When they get out on the pitch they can’t handle the pressure.

“No confidence, lack of leaders, lack of aggression and desire, it has got to be down to the players to put that there surely?”

Defender and captain Will Evans had to go in goal for more than half an hour on Tuesday night after goalkeeper Luke Coddington was stretchered off with what looked like a serious injury when Chesterfield had already used all three substitutes.

Coddington’s injury, which could “possibly” be season ending for him, came after Matt Tootle was stretchered off in the first-half with an ankle injury.

“Coddington’s is serious so I am not sure whether it is a fractured knee or a patella tendon which is a bad injury so I am a bit down in the dumps for him to be honest,” Crossley said.

“I feel sorry for him because it is a bad injury.

“We looked at it on the video and he lost his footing and slipped as he kicked the ball and his knee went the wrong way.”

It is now four straight home defeats for Town now and eight on home soil already this season.

“We know that four defeats on the trot at home is simply not good enough so we accept that,” Crossley said.

When asked if he thinks boss Sheridan and the management team will get time to turn it around, Crossley added: “I hope so but you never know but that is down to one man isn’t it? But we certainly won’t be giving up.”