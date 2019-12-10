Chesterfield 1 v 2 Yeovil Town: Spireites lose again and defender Will Evans plays as makeshift goalkeeper for last half an hour

Chesterfield slumped to their eighth home defeat of the season to leave them four points from safety in the National League after Yeovil Town ran out comfortable winners at the Proact in a match which Spireites defender Will Evans played more than half an in net.

Myles Hippolyte opened the scoring for the visitors after just two minutes when he side-footed the ball past Luke Coddington from just inside the area.

Rhys Murphy grabbed his 15th of the season from the penalty spot on 24 minutes after the striker was fouled by Anthony Gerrard.

Curtis Weston thumped in a volley from distance to give Chesterfield a lifeline on the hour mark.

But within minutes captain Evans was forced to put the goalkeeper gloves on after Coddington was forced off injured and Town had already used all three substitutes.

The results means Chesterfiel have now gone seven games without a win.

The match had been in doubt before kick-off due to heavy rainfall with two pitch inspections held at 6.30pm and 7pm but referee Thomas Parsons called the game on but with a delayed start of 8pm.

John Sheridan named an unchanged starting line-up and bench from Saturday’s defeat to Bromley.

The Spireites went into this game without a win in their last six and they got off to the worst possible start when Hippolyte placed a shot into the bottom corner after two minutes.

Town were dealt another blow when Matt Tootle was stretchered off resulting in seven minutes being added on at the end of the first-half. David Buchanan replaced him and went into midfield while Will Evans moved to right-back.

The Blues’ first sight of goal came when Mike Fondop headed against the crossbar from a Jay Sheridan free-kick but the striker was ruled offside.

The promotion-chasing visitors doubled their lead on 24 minutes from the penalty spot after Gerrard brought down Murphy in the box.

Murphy sent Coddington the wrong way for his 15th goal of the season as boos rang around the Proact from the home supporters.

A driving run and cross by Weston found Scott Boden in space 12 yards out but the forward dragged his volleyed effort wide.

Coddington made a double save from Courtney Duffus and Hippolyte to stop Darren Sarll’s men wrappin up the points before the break.

In the final minute of seven added on Fondop glanced Sheridan’s inswinging cross wide as the Spireites trailed by two goals at half-time.

On 60 minutes Weston volleyed in from 20 yards following a corner to give Chesterfield hope.

But before they had chance to mount another attack Coddington went down injured after taking a goal-kick and was stretchered off.

Evans incredibly saved a penalty for Chesterfield in January when he was forced to go in net against Ebbsfleet United.

The centre-half punched a cross clear but was not really tested.

Chesterfield had one late opportunity through Jermaine McGlashan during nine minutes of stoppage time but it would not have been deserved.

Chesterfield: Coddington; Tootle (Buchanan, 9), Evans (c), Gerrard, Hollis, Sheridan; Maguire, Weston, Nepomuceno (McGlashan, 59); Fondop, Boden (Denton, 50).

Subs: Jalal, McGlashan, Denton, Shaw, Buchanan.

Yeovil Town: Nelson, D’ath, Murphy, Dagnall, Dickinson, Duffus, Hippolyte, Lee, Osho, Skendi, Williams.

Subs: Tilley, Worthington, Bradbury, Hutton, Whelan.

Referee: Thomas Parsons

Attendance: 3,161 (94 away)