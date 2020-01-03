What caretaker boss John Pemberton said about wanting the Chesterfield manager's job

Chesterfield caretaker boss John Pemberton has confirmed he will be in charge until a takeover deal for the club is completed and that he would like the job on a permanent basis.

Pemberton took training on Friday morning and will pick the team for Saturday’s home match against Sutton United after manager John Sheridan was sacked on Thursday.

Chesterfield caretaker boss John Pemberton.

Chesterfield FC Community Trust is closing in on a takeover of the Spireites and Pemberton, speaking at today’s pre-match press conference, said he will in charge until the deal gets over the line.

When asked if he would like the job permanently, Pemberton said: "It is a conversation I need to have

"First and foremost I am not going to get a chance to be the manager here unless we start turning results around.

"I think if we turn results around then it is a different conversation.

"I am told there is a takeover.

"I am going to be in charge until the takeover goes through and then when the new owners decide what they want to do.

“Either way I am alright with it because as long as I know from the start what I am dealing with I am happy with that.

"When I got the call yesterday I was sat there thinking 'it is just a little beast waiting to be kicked this' it needs to be walking it needs to be sparked somehow and I am hoping - I am not a magician - I am hoping we can start that now.”

He added: "What's happened has happened, it is gone.

“There is going to be a new owner, a new takeover, and it needs to be a new start and I would love to be a part of it, I really would.

“But I know to be part of it I need to be successful in this short period that I am going to be involved.

“I promise the supporters that I will be doing everything that I can to turn this around.”