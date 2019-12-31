Chesterfield FC Community Trust gives reassurance over funding for Spireites takeover deal

Chesterfield FC Community Trust has reassured Spireites fans that it has the funds to run the club if a takeover deal is completed.

It was announced on Monday morning that Dave Allen, the majority shareholder, has “entered into a period of exclusivity” with the Trust and both parties hope a deal will be completed by mid-February.

Chesterfield FC owner, Dave Allen.

Chesterfield FC company secretary, Ashley Carson, gave a speech to staff at the Proact yesterday to confirm they were at an advanced stage of selling the club.

A statement released today from Chesterfield FC Community read: “The Trust would like to reassure supporters that funds are in place from credible partners. Subject to the satisfactory outcome of due diligence and valuations, the Trust will purchase the club outright with sufficient funds in place to restructure the club over the next 12 to 18 months.

“For over 150 years, the club has been at the heart of the north Derbyshire community and as a proven, respected organisation, the Trust will ensure that this continues.

“There are plans to overhaul the expenditure to bring it in line with income streams in order to make the club financially viable.

The Trust will be open, honest and transparent with supporters, keeping them informed of developments when possible.

“The Trust board is made up of local people who have the interests of the club at heart, featuring individuals who have been selected on the basis of their skillset and experience.

“A further statement will be released at the appropriate time.”