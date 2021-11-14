Harfield was shown a straight red by referee Paul Marsden for a deliberate handball midway through the first-half with the game goalless.

A penalty was awarded and Kabongo Tshimanga tucked it away for the first of his three goals in the four-nil win.

“It is disappointing to lose the game,” Stock said.

Both teams paid their respects to our war heroes before the game.

"I thought the game plan for the first 15-20 minutes was spot on, I thought we frustrated them, we knew that they start games extremely well.

"I thought it was a harsh sending off and penalty, one we will look back on and maybe appeal. It has changed the game."

Tshimanga doubled the lead just before half-time and then completed his hat-trick after the break before Saidou Khan added a fourth.

"Going one-nil down, down to 10-men and then conceding right before half-time really did knock the stuffing out of us and gave us an uphill battle,” Stock explained.

"My message at half-time was simply to make sure we did not chuck the towel in and I can honestly say every single player worked extremely hard and we ran right to the end.

"Tactically we wanted to come in at half-time at one-nil, change one or two things. At one-nil that would have given us a glimmer of hope to maybe hit Chesterfield on the break or with a set-piece but we knew a two-nil it was going to be an uphill battle from then on.”

But overall Stock acknowledged that Chesterfield controlled the game and he expects them to be challenging for promotion.

He added: “You sometimes have to give the opposition credit and when you look at the players they have got, some not even on the pitch, they are geared up to really challenge for top spot and they have got a good thing going on here.