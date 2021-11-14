The division’s leading scorer put the Spireites ahead midway through the first-half from the penalty spot after Ollie Harfield was sent off for deliberate handball when blocking Saidou Khan’s goal-bound shot.

Tshimanga completed his treble with two more strikes either side of the break before Khan got his fifth of the season.

TOP OF THE PILE

Kabongo Tshimanga scored a hat-trick in Chesterfield's big win against Weymouth.

Victory jumped James Rowe’s men up two places to the top of the league, one point clear of Boreham Wood in second.

Although it does not mean anything at this stage it is still a nice sight and with a third of the season ticked off all the signs are very encouraging.

Town are now eight unbeaten in all competitions, have lost just one in 15 in the league and have gone 11 without defeat at the Technique Stadium.

With some exciting fixtures on the horizon and an FA Cup tie against higher league opposition to look forward to, it is a good time to be a Spireite right now.

Oh, and their latest win was despite having eight players injured, one ill and one suspended. Madness.

EASY

This was as comfortable an afternoon as you are likely to get in the National League.

Even before Weymouth went down to 10-men Chesterfield were well in control.

Playing against 10-men is not always this easy so the Blues deserve a lot of plaudits.

Town did all the right things by making the pitch big, moving the ball at pace, interchanging positions and shooting at every opportunity.

Chesterfield peppered the opposition goal, had two more goals ruled out for offside and Weymouth goalkeeper and former Spireite Ross Fitzsimons stopped it getting embarrassing with some good saves.

The visitors, who were desperate to hear the final whistle, failed to have a shot on target and their only shot in the match came from a free-kick in the 90th minute so the hosts did not give them a sniff at the other end as well.

There is a different feel to matchdays at the Techniques these days and a crowd of almost 6,000 went home very happy.

HAT-TRICK HERO

What is there to say that has not already been said about Tshimanga? He is a goal machine, clinical, ruthless and a poacher.

His second Spireites treble takes his him to 15 goals in 15 league games and 16 in all competitions.

He is the leading scorer in the division by five clear goals, averaging a goal every 88 minutes.

His hat-trick here means he has scored in five consecutive matches, bagging seven in total.

It would be naive to think other clubs higher up the football pyramid are not looking at him ahead of the January transfer window. But let’s not worry about that yet and just enjoy watching him.

STAR MEN

Tshimanga will make the headlines but I thought Jim Kellermann and Khan were outstanding in the two number 10 positions behind him. Jamie Grimes was dominant at the back and there was a solid debut from new signing Tyrone Williams as well.

TEAM