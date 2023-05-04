The Ravens came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Woking on Wednesday night.

They will now visit the Technique Stadium on Sunday, with the winner going to Wembley on May 13.

“I am happy with the result but we have not won anything yet,” Woodman said.

Bromley manager Andy Woodman.

“We have not come this far to only come this far.

“I am not going to accept that this is enough.

“I don’t want to get caught up in over celebrating because we have won nothing yet. We are just through to the next stage, it is cup football, and we have just got to go again against a massive club and a massive team.

“The goal is still the goal and it is a massive game on Sunday.

“We go to the next game and it is a very hard game.”

Chesterfield beat Bromley 3-2 at home in October but lost 2-0 away less than two weeks ago.

Woodman continued: “We have got to take care of our business on Sunday and that is not going to be easy. We are not getting caught up in that.

“Paul Cook is a great manager and he has got a fantastic team, let's be honest.”

Bromley trailed at the break despite having the better chances but they turned the scoreline around after half-time to progress.

Woodman added: “We showed what we are about. We don’t let our heads drop ever and that is brilliant. You can’t buy that.

“We are honest, we have a go, we take adversity on the chin and go again.