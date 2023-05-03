The Ravens came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Woking in Wednesday night’s play-off eliminator.

The Cardinals led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Rohan Ince’s well-taken goal on 13 minutes.

Bromley had lots of good chances to score at the start and end of the first-half but they could not take advantage.

Chesterfield will be at home in Sunday's play-off semi-final.

But they drew level on the hour when Dan Moss fouled Corey Whitely in the box and Michael Cheek tucked away the resulting penalty.

And they completed the comeback on 77 minutes when Deji Elerewe headed in after the hosts failed to deal with a long throw.

Bromley could have one injury concern for Sunday’s semi-final, after Louis Dennis, who has scored nine goals this season, was forced off in the second-half

The Ravens finished seventh in the table, 13 points behind Chesterfield.

The Spireites beat Bromley 3-2 at home in October but lost 2-0 away at the end of April.

In the other eliminator, Boreham Wood beat Barnet 2-1 away on Tuesday night and they will now travel to Notts County on Sunday with a 12.30pm kick-off.

The semi-final at the Technique Stadium, kicking-off at 3,30pm, is heading for a sell-out with only a small number of tickets available in each stand.