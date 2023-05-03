The countdown is on until Chesterfield’s much-anticipated play-off semi-final on Sunday.

At the time of writing, the Spireites don’t know if it will be Woking or Bromley that they will face at the Technique Stadium.

But what we do know is the winner will go to Wembley and be one more victory away from promotion.

There’s a couple of selection decisions for manager Paul Cook to ponder, so let take a look’s at how they could line-up...

1 . Ross Fitzsimons - GK His clean sheet last weekend was his first in four so that was a welcome boost going into the play-offs.

2 . Jeff King - RB His assist against Maidstone United was his 15th of the season.

3 . Ash Palmer - CB The centre-back has made 21 starts since signing from Stockport County in December.

4 . Jamie Grimes - CB Grimes played every minute of every league game in the regular season.