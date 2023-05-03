News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield are two wins away from promotion back to the Football League.

How Chesterfield could line-up in National League play-off semi-final

The countdown is on until Chesterfield’s much-anticipated play-off semi-final on Sunday.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:10 BST

At the time of writing, the Spireites don’t know if it will be Woking or Bromley that they will face at the Technique Stadium.

But what we do know is the winner will go to Wembley and be one more victory away from promotion.

There’s a couple of selection decisions for manager Paul Cook to ponder, so let take a look’s at how they could line-up...

His clean sheet last weekend was his first in four so that was a welcome boost going into the play-offs.

1. Ross Fitzsimons - GK

His clean sheet last weekend was his first in four so that was a welcome boost going into the play-offs. Photo: Tina Jenner

His assist against Maidstone United was his 15th of the season.

2. Jeff King - RB

His assist against Maidstone United was his 15th of the season. Photo: Every Second Media

The centre-back has made 21 starts since signing from Stockport County in December.

3. Ash Palmer - CB

The centre-back has made 21 starts since signing from Stockport County in December. Photo: Tina Jenner

Grimes played every minute of every league game in the regular season.

4. Jamie Grimes - CB

Grimes played every minute of every league game in the regular season. Photo: Tina Jenner

