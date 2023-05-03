How Chesterfield could line-up in National League play-off semi-final
The countdown is on until Chesterfield’s much-anticipated play-off semi-final on Sunday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:10 BST
At the time of writing, the Spireites don’t know if it will be Woking or Bromley that they will face at the Technique Stadium.
But what we do know is the winner will go to Wembley and be one more victory away from promotion.
There’s a couple of selection decisions for manager Paul Cook to ponder, so let take a look’s at how they could line-up...
Page 1 of 4