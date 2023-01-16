West Brom v Chesterfield LIVE: John Swift gives Baggies lead in FA Cup replay
Chesterfield travel to West Brom tonight in the FA Cup third replay (8pm KO).
The Spireites and the Baggies played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Technique Stadium 10 days ago, with the Championship side controversially equalising in the 93rd minute to deny Town a famous win.
The winners of this tie visit either Bristol City or Swansea City away in the fourth round.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Hawthorns and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
West Brom v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: West Brom 4 v 0 Chesterfield (8pm KO)
- FA Cup third round replay
- Baggies 6th in Championship; Spireites 4th in National League
- Spireites XI (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Tshimanga. Subs: Fitzsimons, Palmer, Maguire, Sheckleford, Horton, Akinola, Banks, Cook, Uchegbulam.
- Chesterfield make three changes; West Brom make 10 changes
FT: West Brom 4 v 0 Chesterfield
The Spireites are out of the FA Cup. The manner of the goals is the most disappointing thing tonight. But they can be proud overall of their efforts. They can focus on the league now.
More reaction coming up over on the DT website.
Asante is denied by Button from close-range and then the the striker hits the rebound against the crossbar.
He scored at Chelsea last season, and almost had another FA Cup goal here.
But Banks drags a shot wide from the edge of the box. They did well to win back possession initially through Akinola.
Town have won three or four corners in the last 10 minutes. Still trying to give the fans something to cheer about.