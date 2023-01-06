The Baggies, who have won eight of their last nine league games, a run which has taken them from the relegation zone to ninth in the Championship, visit Derbyshire for the much-anticipated third round tie on Saturday.

It will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs since 1948 and the match is heading for a sell-out.

Corberan has already taken the unusual step of naming his line-up for the game more than 24 hours before kick-off.

Carlos Corberan, manager of West Bromwich Albion.

“I think Chesterfield will be a very competitive team,” Corberan told West Brom’s offcial club website. “They are a few leagues below us, but they are in the same round of the competition as us, so for me there is no difference.

“I know their coach, Paul Cook. I know him from his previous work in the Championship.

“A lot of their players who play for them this year in the National League, they were playing in League One last season. They are one of the best teams in the National League.

“They are aggressive in defence and brave in attack. We have prepared for Chesterfield just as we would for any opponent in the Championship.

“We need to produce our best level again tomorrow to be able to keep progressing in the FA Cup.

“The FA Cup is special because it throws up games where teams from different leagues often play against each other and there’s just 90 minutes to try and get through to the next stage of the competition.

“We have 90 minutes on Saturday to show that we are a better team."

West Brom have won the FA Cup five times and been runners-up five times and Corberan wants his side to respect the club’s history in the competition.

Coberan explained: “To play in this competition is always special because of the magic of the cup. It’s very different to the league.

“We will be going into our game with a determination to keep going in the FA Cup and to progress through to the next round.

“This club has won the FA Cup five times and I spent time with someone earlier this week who was involved the last time Albion won the competition.