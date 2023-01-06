The Championship Baggies visit the Technique Stadium for the third round tie on Saturday.

Corberan has followed in the footsteps of Marcelo Bielsa, who he worked with at Leeds United, by naming his team in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Provided it is not mind games from Corberan, West Brom are set to make 11 changes from their 1-0 win against Reading last weekend, but it is still a strong line-up to face the Spireites, including just one under-21s player.

Carlos Corberan, the West Bromwich Albion manager.

David Button, Martin Kelly, Semi Ajayi, Zak Ashworth, Jake Livermore, Adam Reach, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Tom Rogic, Grady Diangana, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant will all play, Corberan revealed.

"It's a competition that I am going to manage with the highest level of respect," Corberan said in his press conference this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Only one under-21 player is going to travel with the team.”