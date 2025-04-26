Jordan Slew admitted Morecambe were not good enough in their 4-1 defeat at Chesterfield.

Jordan Slew admitted Morecambe’s relegation from the EFL has been one of his biggest lows in football.

The Shrimps' 18-year stay in the Football League came to an end after defeat by Salford City on Easter Monday.

It also meant a second relegation in three years as the club continue to battle financial troubles off the pitch.

And Slew, who scored in Morecambe’s 4-1 defeat at Chesterfield at the weekend, revealed just how tough it has been to take.

“Highs and lows are part and parcel of football and this season has been a major low for me personally,” he said.

“Overall it’s been a very disappointing season for us collectively and me individually.

“Mentally it's been a tough season. I’ve not thought about next year yet - for me I will give my all in the final game and then I’ll go away and recharge and we will sit down and see what happens.”

“The National League is a tough league to get out of it. There’s only one automatic promotion place so it’s harder to get out of than League One or Two. If I am here I will give my all to get this club back into the league.”

Slew’s goal drew Morecambe level at Chesterfield to give them brief hope.

But it proved to be wishful thinking after three goals in 19 minutes gave the hosts a comfortable win.

And the striker felt the defeat was the story of the Shrimps season.

“Physically we couldn't give any more but the story of the season is we have not been good enough and that's the bottom line,” he said.

“It’s just not been good enough all season. The second half was better than the first but we have been beat and it's just not good enough.

“The fans are the only positive we can take from the season.

“Ovre the 45 games we haven't been good enough, but the fans have always backed us.”