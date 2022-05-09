The dominant Gulls deservedly ran out 2-0 winners, with both goals coming in the second-half.

In truth, the hosts could have won by a bigger margin and they restricted the Spireites to very few chances up the other end.

“It was a fantastic performance,” Johnson said.

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson.

"The boys gave it everything, we said they would.

"Today’s game was great for the neutral, although I think we deserved the points because we had more opportunities.

"We had to compete, we are not a big team, and they (Chesterfield) are a big team, we had to compete and you can see that we did by three coming off with head injuries.

"Today was about us, it did not matter who we were playing or what they were playing for, our professional pride and our personal pride should not allow us to drop any lower than our standards because it is all experience for the next games.”

Torquay, who lost in last season’s play-off final, can’t finish in the top seven this season but Johnson believes a win like this gives them ‘hope’ for the next campaign.

He added: “Our lads gave it everything, and so did our supporters, that is what we dreamed about for the last home game of the season if you haven’t got your promotion or be in the play-offs. You leave everybody happy and looking forward to the next season and the boys have done that today and I am very, very proud of them.

"There were some great bits of play, we are a young team and hopefully they can get experience and get better.