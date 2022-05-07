The hosts scored twice in the last 20 minutes, including a penalty, to secure a deserved three points at Plainmoor.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the match...
Scott Loach 6
The defeat was not down to him. He was once again let down by those in front of him. He made a couple of good saves in the first-half to keep it goalless at the break. Nothing he could do about either of the goals in the second-half.
Tyrone Williams 5
He was a lot better than some of his teammates. He dealt with most things quite well. He kepe things simple and didn’t take many risks.
Gavin Gunning 4
Probably one of his poorest showings in a Town shirt. Started shaky and made some errors. Didn’t improve that much as the game went on.
Jamie Grimes 4
He was good in the air but poor in possession. Headed wide from a corner early in the second-half. Could he have done better for the first goal? Probably.
Jeff King 3
Can’t fault his passion but his quality was really lacking today, apart from one lovely low cross. He took too long to deliver crosses and his decision-making was poor. He was probably a bit lucky not to receive a second yellow card late on.
Manny Oyeleke 3
Looked well off the pace in the first-half and he was taken off at half-time so possibly an injury there. Didn’t look like himself at all. He was second best in everything and really struggled to stamp his authority on the game.
Curtis Weston 3
Anonymous for large parts. Didn’t get a foot in and was sloppy in possession.
Alex Whittle 4
Hasn’t looked like the same player recently. Has been struggling with an ongoing groin problem. Didn’t offer much here.
Liam Mandeville 4
Started quite brightly. Never shyed away from receiving the ball but was ineffective overall.
Akwasi Asante 3
Plaed on the left and hardly had a kick. Hobbled off after 55 minutes.
Joe Quigley 3
Caught offside several times. Wasn’t strong enough to keep hold of the ball up top.
Jim Kellermann 3
Came on at half-time for Oyeleke but didn’t make any difference and gave away the penalty for the second goal.
Danny Rowe 5
Replaced Asante on 55 minutes. Hit the post with a bullet free-kick from distance.
Saidou Khan N/A
Replaced Weston late on.