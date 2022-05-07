Chesterfield lost 2-0 at Torquay United on Saturday.

The hosts scored twice in the last 20 minutes, including a penalty, to secure a deserved three points at Plainmoor.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the match...

Scott Loach 6

The defeat was not down to him. He was once again let down by those in front of him. He made a couple of good saves in the first-half to keep it goalless at the break. Nothing he could do about either of the goals in the second-half.

Tyrone Williams 5

He was a lot better than some of his teammates. He dealt with most things quite well. He kepe things simple and didn’t take many risks.

Gavin Gunning 4

Probably one of his poorest showings in a Town shirt. Started shaky and made some errors. Didn’t improve that much as the game went on.

Jamie Grimes 4

He was good in the air but poor in possession. Headed wide from a corner early in the second-half. Could he have done better for the first goal? Probably.

Jeff King 3

Can’t fault his passion but his quality was really lacking today, apart from one lovely low cross. He took too long to deliver crosses and his decision-making was poor. He was probably a bit lucky not to receive a second yellow card late on.

Manny Oyeleke 3

Looked well off the pace in the first-half and he was taken off at half-time so possibly an injury there. Didn’t look like himself at all. He was second best in everything and really struggled to stamp his authority on the game.

Curtis Weston 3

Anonymous for large parts. Didn’t get a foot in and was sloppy in possession.

Alex Whittle 4

Hasn’t looked like the same player recently. Has been struggling with an ongoing groin problem. Didn’t offer much here.

Liam Mandeville 4

Started quite brightly. Never shyed away from receiving the ball but was ineffective overall.

Akwasi Asante 3

Plaed on the left and hardly had a kick. Hobbled off after 55 minutes.

Joe Quigley 3

Caught offside several times. Wasn’t strong enough to keep hold of the ball up top.

Jim Kellermann 3

Came on at half-time for Oyeleke but didn’t make any difference and gave away the penalty for the second goal.

Danny Rowe 5

Replaced Asante on 55 minutes. Hit the post with a bullet free-kick from distance.

Saidou Khan N/A