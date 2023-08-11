News you can trust since 1855
'We don't fear Chesterfield', says AFC Fylde manager

AFC Fylde manager, Adam Murray, says they won’t ‘fear’ Chesterfield despite expecting a ‘really tough challenge’ this weekend.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST

The Coasters, who won the National League North title, started life back at this level with a 2-2 draw at Maidenhead United despite finishing the match with 10-men.

Murray’s men open their home account against the Spireites on Saturday and the former Stags boss expects a tough game.

“They most definitely don’t come any harder than Chesterfield in this league,” he told the Blackpool Gazette.

AFC Fylde manager Adam Murray.AFC Fylde manager Adam Murray.
AFC Fylde manager Adam Murray.
“They had a really successful season last season, just missing out on promotion, and they have added to their squad with real quality and experience.

“It’s going to be a really tough challenge for us but we will approach it like we always do.

“We back ourselves and our style so, on any given day, we can hurt anybody and by no means do we fear them.

“They have an experienced manager who has been there and done it at a lot of levels.”

Murray won promotion out of this league with Mansfield as a player 10 years ago so he knows there will be ups and downs along the way.

“They (Chesterfield) have come out and said they need to get promoted and their expectation is to win the league,” he continued.

“We know that comes with its own pressure but they have got the personnel to be successful.

“They will have a lot of challenges along the way and everyone will be trying to stop them; hopefully, we can be the first.”

